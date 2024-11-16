ADVERTISEMENT

We saved lives and yet are being targeted: BSY

Published - November 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The D’Cunha panel report says there were irregularities in the procurements during COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: file photo

The former Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, has said his government, during COVID-19, procured medicines and saved lives during those difficult times, but the present government was trying to project that it [erstwhile BJP government] had indulged in a scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said medicines and equipment were not easily available during the pandemic. The then government, despite all the difficulties, worked towards procuring them and saved lives.

“People of the State know the efforts we made. Now, the Congress government is trying to project it as a scam, for political reasons. We will face the inquiry as per the law,” he said in response to a question on the John Michael D’Cunha commission report.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs, Mr. Yediyurappa said his party had made no such attempt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Chief Minister must have given such a statement owing to the confusions within his party,”Mr. Yediyurappa stated.

On the byelections to the three Assembly seats that were held recently, Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that the BJP-Janata Dal (S) combine would win all of them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US