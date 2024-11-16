We saved lives and yet are being targeted: BSY

The former Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, has said his government, during COVID-19, procured medicines and saved lives during those difficult times, but the present government was trying to project that it [erstwhile BJP government] had indulged in a scam.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said medicines and equipment were not easily available during the pandemic. The then government, despite all the difficulties, worked towards procuring them and saved lives.

“People of the State know the efforts we made. Now, the Congress government is trying to project it as a scam, for political reasons. We will face the inquiry as per the law,” he said in response to a question on the John Michael D’Cunha commission report.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs, Mr. Yediyurappa said his party had made no such attempt.

“The Chief Minister must have given such a statement owing to the confusions within his party,”Mr. Yediyurappa stated.

On the byelections to the three Assembly seats that were held recently, Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that the BJP-Janata Dal (S) combine would win all of them.

