‘We need to read, understand the Constitution to change the situation for the better’

December 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dismissing the claim that patriotism is only love for one’s geographical area alone, scholar Nagesh Haralayya said that real patriotism amounts to love for people who live in a country.

“Country does not just mean the land, rivers, mountains and the other features of the geographical area. It actually means the people in that particular geographical area. Patriotism in its actual sense means the desire and action for the welfare of the people and not just merely the protection of a lifeless geographical area,” he said.

“We are reading our Constitution for the sake of clearing recruitment examinations. That is not good. We need to read and understand the Constitution to change the situation for the better. The Constitution respects the country’s socio-cultural diversity and makes provisions for protecting them. Reading and grasping the Constitution must be part of our lives,” Mr. Haralayya said.

He was speaking as a resource person at a seminar on Constitution Awareness and Leadership at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Arts and Science Degree College in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The event was jointly organised by the NSS unit of the college, Karnataka Yuva Munnade and Samvada in association with the college.

Pointing to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2022, Pandit B.K., a professor in the college, said that crimes against women, Dalits and tribal communities are on the rise. “It is a matter of serious concern. We need to be alert and do something to address the issue,” he said.

“Sensitising the people and spreading awareness among them on the Constitution and the provisions it makes for the development of the oppressed and the marginal communities is crucial. We need to teach the people to treat every person as just an equal human being not taking into account his caste, class, gender or religious identities,” Dilshad Sutara, representative of Samvada, said in her introductory note.

College faculty members Siddappa, Nirmala Sirgapur, Vijaykumar, Arun Jolada Kudligi, Sudarshan Madankar, Anil Kumar and others were present.

