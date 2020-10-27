‘We need to increase our strength in Legislative Councils, Rajya Sabha’

Congress is disrespecting people’s mandate as it does not believe in democracy: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that considering the disrespect of people’s mandate by the Congress, it has become politically important to increase the party’s numbers in the Legislative Councils and also in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing presspersons along with Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubblali on Monday, Mr. Joshi said: “The Congress does not believe in democracy. As an Opposition party it should respect the mandate of the people and allow the government to work according to what it has promised to the people of the State. However, as the Congress and the Opposition parties have more strength in the Legislative Councils and in the Rajya Sabha, they are stalling important legislation of the governments,” he said.

Considering the disrespect of the Congress to democracy, now it has become crucial for the BJP to increase the number of its representatives in the Legislative Councils, he said and added that it was now time for people to show the Congress its place.

Referring to the pandemonium created by the Congress and the Opposition parties during the tabling of the farm Bills, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress believed that it was born to rule and now it could not digest the fact that it has been unseated from power.

“The mentality of the Congress is that whenever there is a crisis in that party, its leaders tried to project it as if it was a crisis for the country. It is time to show the Congress its place,” he said.

Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Indo-China conflict, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was issuing foolish and illogical statements and his own partymen disagreed with them.

He said that they were confident of winning all the four Council seats and the two bypolls to the Assembly.

“In Bihar too, the National Democratic Alliance will come to power with three-fourth majority,” he said.

On MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement on the Chief Minister’s post in the State, Mr. Joshi clarified that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was working actively and he would continue to be the Chief Minister.