We made a promise, we fulfilled it, says CM Siddaramaiah in response to media advertisement by Maharashtra BJP

Taking serious exception to an advertisement in a newspaper given by the Maharashtra unit of the BJP claiming that the Karnataka government has not fulfilled its election promise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that his government has fulfilled the promise it made to the people.

The BJP advertisement reads Vaada Kiya, Dokha Diya in Hindi meaning, made a promise and betrayed, referring to the Karnataka government’s promise of guarantee schemes.

In his response, Mr. Siddaramaiah, during his election campaign in Sandur, said, Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya meaning, made a promise and fulfilled it.

“Lie is the BJP’s family deity. The Karnataka government is successfully implementing all five guarantees. However, the BJP has given an advertisement falsely claiming that the Karnataka government has not fulfilled its promises on guarantee schemes. Amount under Gruha Lakshmi for the previous month will be released within a day or two. The BJP is spending crores of rupees to spread lies,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said from the dais of the public meeting.

In his counterattack, Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned whether the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fulfilled their promise of bringing back black money stashed in banks abroad and distributing it among the people of India at ₹15 lakh each.

“Mr. Modi, you promised to bring back black money and give ₹15 lakh to each citizen? You promised to create two crore jobs every year. You promised to give Achhe Din [good days]. Have you fulfilled all your promises made to the people? The country’s debt was ₹54 lakh crore when Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister and it has now reached ₹185 lakh crore. It is this Achhe Din that you promised?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

Later in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah released a media note demanding Mr. Modi to tender a public apology for having published the advertisement.

“Me often saying that lie is the BJP’s family deity is not a lie at all. By getting an advertisement published in the media with absolutely false claims about our successful Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP is caught red-handed. The BJP claims that the Karnataka Congress cheated people by not implementing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Mr. Modi, we are not surprised by it. Family members have learnt from the family head. It is beyond any doubt that the BJP’s Maharashtra unit is inspired by you who has often told lies about our guarantee schemes wherever you went and got those absolute lies published with no shame,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in the media note.

He also added that his government has paid ₹2,000 to each of the 1.22 crore beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme from August 2023 to till date and the total amount paid under the scheme is ₹30,285 crore.

“Mr Modi, since it is a lie inspired by your lies, I demand you to kindly apologise to the people of the country for the advertisement published by the Maharashtra unit of the BJP with false claims about our guarantee schemes and let the people know the truth,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddasramaiah also demanded the Maharashtra unit of BJP to publish an advertisement of similar size telling the truth about the implementation of guarantee schemes or face [legal] action.

