We know who wrote unsigned letter on CM: Renukacharya

Claiming that the recently circulated anonymous letter that sought the “honourable exit” of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had been written by a “mentally unsound” person, his political secretary M.P. Renukacharya on Monday said the identity of the person was known and would be revealed in due course.

“The letter was written with an intention of grabbing power by a mentally unsound person,” he said and added that though the goal of the letter was to destabilise the government, Mr. Yediyurappa will complete the rest of the term.

Asked if the letter came from a BJP legislator, he claimed that the person was neither a BJP man nor a legislator. “I will not talk about it now. When the time comes, I will reveal the identity. He is a desperate person.” Asked if they would approach the police since the letter was against the Chief Minister, he refused to elaborate further.

Meanwhile, clarifying the alleged threat by Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to resign, Mr. Renukacharya said that his statement was taken out of context.