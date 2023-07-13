We have taken up an agenda of freeing Karnataka from drug menace, says Home Minister Parameshwara

July 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the new government had taken up the agenda of freeing Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, from drug menace.

“Soon after assuming charge as Home Minister, I had a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and both of us decided to take up the agenda of fighting against drug menace,” he said. He had already begun the task by directing the police authorities of different districts to free their districts from the drug menace. “I have asked Mangaluru Police Commissioner to declare Mangaluru as drug-free city within six months,” he said.

Similar measures were being taken with respect to Bengaluru also, he noted, while emphasising the need for initiating effective measures to curb this menace.

The issue came up as Congress member Basavaraj Rayaraddi alleged in the House that his portrait had been garlanded with footwear to insult him for demanding action against illegal resorts in the Anegundi area near the World Heritage site of Hampi. He alleged that supporters of Independent MLA G. Janardhana Reddy were behind such an act and said most of such illegal resorts were indulging in prostitution and drug peddling.

Taking exception to this, Mr. Reddy maintained that Mr. Rayaraddi had insulted the religious place of Anegundi by making such allegations. However, Speaker U.T. Khader stood by Mr. Rayaraddi and observed that it was better to initiate measures to curb drug menace in the interest of future of the country and the young generation.

