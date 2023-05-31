We have given five ‘guarantees’ and carrying them out is guaranteed: CM

May 31, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst pressure from the Opposition to implement the five pre-poll “guarantees” given by the Congress, the State government will discuss the implementation of guarantees during the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“The government has decided to implement all five guarantees given to the people and discussions will be held regarding the same in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Wednesday after briefing by the Finance department officials to the council of Ministers. “The department has given a detailed presentation on the economic implication. We have given five guarantees and carrying them out is guaranteed,” he said.

Another round of meeting

While the government sources indicated that there is likely another round of meeting of Finance officials on Thursday, the Cabinet meeting that is normally held on Thursday was also postponed to Friday to give time for Ministers to come back with their opinion to the Cabinet. Various permutations and combinations have been presented to the Ministers, sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told reporters that while the government is committed to implement the guarantees, the officials have aired their opinions and provided suggestions on its implementation. “Our priority is to implement the guarantees. Finance Department has provided options and we will discuss them in the Cabinet,” he said.

Stating that the Congress government will not succumb to the pressure of the Opposition, he said that more than the conditions to be laid down in implementing, the guarantees have to be implemented in an orderly manner.

A senior Cabinet Minister told The Hindu that a detailed note will be given before the Cabinet meeting with options and financial implications based on which the decision will be taken. “The cost involved will depend on the way in which the guarantees will be implemented. All guarantees could be implemented together and the current discussion on cost of implementation is about ₹ 50,000 crore annually.”

Another senior Minister said that various permutation and combination of implementing the guarantees were presented. “This was the second round of discussion on the implementation of guarantees. The final discussion will be held on Friday before a decision is made.”