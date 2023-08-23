HamberMenu
‘We have fulfilled the promises made to the people of the State in our party manifesto’

August 23, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders are unable to digest the implementation of the five populist free guarantees by the Congress-led government in the State, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

Addressing a press conference in Bidar on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that the BJP leaders tried to mislead the people on the Congress guarantees, which have received an overwhelming response from the various sections after their implementation. Guarantee schemes have helped eliminate corruption and benefit the poor and needy without any hurdles, he added.

“With the effective implementation of the free guarantee schemes, we [Congress] have fulfilled the promises made to the people of the State in our party’s manifesto,” Mr. Rao said.

Accusing the 25 BJP MPs and the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of failing to take a delegation to the Centre seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention in the inter-State river water issue, Mr. Rao said that the Congress-led State government will take an all-party delegation to meet Mr. Narendra Modi and discuss the Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

Replying to a question, Mr. Rao said that the former Minister Rajashekar Patil, who was defeated in the recent Assembly elections from Humnabad constituency, is the right candidate to contest on Congress ticket from Bidar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

