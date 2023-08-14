We have failed to introspect, says Minister

August 14, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“Despite being aware of what is all happening in society, we have failed to introspect,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the Media Day and annual award presentation ceremony organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ), the Minister said that the hard truth is that the more influential a person becomes, the more corrupt he will be.

“However, I have seen many media persons despite being influential, follow true journalism principles and make all-out efforts to provide justice to the voiceless,” he said.

He said that many people will not like to encounter the reality but prefer to live in an unrealistic imaginary world. “If at all any change happens in society, it is only through media,” he said.

President of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) Shivanand Tagadur elaborated on the changing media scenario, especially with the advent of new media, and emphasised the need for judicious use of words by media persons. “There is a need to preserve the sanctity of the media by sticking to the core principles of journalism and retaining the trust of the people,” he said.

Media advisor to Chief Minister K.V. Prabhakar expressed concern over the decreasing space for societal issues in the media, especially in the electronic media.

“In the race for TRP, media persons are after political developments and have turned their back on people’s issues. At a time when media itself is highlighting fake news, it has become inevitable for people to search for the truth,” he said.

He said that soon the requisite changes in the regulations will be made to make media persons working for local newspapers eligible for facilities under Labour Department. The State government will also take a decision soon on providing free bus passes to media persons working in moffusil areas, he said.

On the occasion, the lifetime achievement award was presented to senior journalist Manoj Patil Kulkarni and Avva Award to journalist Chandrika Nayak.

This apart, the annual media awards in different categories were also presented.

KUWJ vice-presidents Pundalik Baloji and Bhavani Singh Thakur, State executive committee member Ganapathi Gangolli, DDUWJ president Lochanesh Hugar and general secretary Sushilendra Kundaragi were present.

