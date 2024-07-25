‘We have completely failed to convey the importance of native language education to parents and citizens alike’

Prof. Purushothama Bilimale, scholar and former head of the Kannada Language Chair of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), recently took charge as the chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), a body working for the development of the Kannada language.

He spoke to The Hindu about the projects he plans to implement and his vision for KDA, including special programmes for Bengaluru, teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas and helping Kannada-medium schools.

What are your priorities as the KDA chairman?

My top priority is to convey the history and culture of Karnataka, a Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota (a peaceful garden for all faiths), to the younger generation. I plan on developing schemes that can be implemented in a constructive manner without too much financial burden, within a stipulated time frame.

The State government has temporarily halted the jobs-for-locals Bill following an industry uproar. What are your thoughts on it?

The Authority has taken action to implement 14 of the 58 recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi Commission report submitted in the 1980s... After becoming the Authority’s Chairman, I submitted a request to the government to implement them. However, it is true that in the current scenario, courts have not upheld such policies on reservation.

A proposal will be submitted to the government to draft a Bill that offers reservations for Kannadigas in private firms - 75% in group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts, and 25% in other posts. During the discussion in the Legislature, the ratio can be negotiated. Reservation in employment for locals can be implemented without jeopardizing the federal structure.

But previous initiatives such as the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, fell by the wayside...

In 2023, the government accepted the Act and issued a gazette notification. However, nothing happened after that. For example, Kannada as the medium of instruction in schools is emphasised in the Act. However, the Minister of School Education and Literacy is encouraging English medium education and approving English medium in government schools. I objected to this move of the government and registered my protest.

Government schools in rural areas, mostly in Kannada medium, are closing due to a decline in enrolment. How do we sustain them?

We have the Delhi model school development before us. As soon as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power, the Delhi Board of School Education conducted a study on why private schools attract parents and children. Good infrastructure including buildings, clean toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, use of modern technology like projectors and computers, and so on attract parents and children to private schools. Based on this study, the Kejriwal-led government improved the infrastructure. His government had earmarked 33% of the total budget for education. All vacant posts of teachers have been filled. Government schools have been developed to be competitive with private schools.

Consequently, in the last decade, some private schools in Delhi have reached the point of closure due to poor enrolment. At the same time enrolment in government schools has increased gradually. In Karnataka too, parents will enroll their children in government schools if good buildings, basic facilities and full-fledged teaching staff are provided.

Why are you opposed to English medium in government schools?

I agree that children need English in a shrinking world. However, if Kannada medium is made compulsory till Class 5 and English is taught from Class 1 as a language, Kannada schools will also survive. This way, children would also learn the languages better. But the governments do not understand this.

We have completely failed to convey the importance of native language education to parents and citizens alike. I have visited many countries and no linguist in the world has ever said that there is no need to teach in the mother tongue. If we, who have not developed our government schools, start English medium to hide that failure, the problem will only worsen.

Do you have any specific plans for the revival of government schools?

There are hundreds of century-old government schools in the state. I have written to the Department to give a list of such schools. My dream is to develop these schools as ‘model schools’. I plan to visit these schools, verify the facilities, and see what they require. If the government does not provide the money, I will go to the public, alumni and donors and collect the funds to develop such schools. This campaign will be launched on November 1, 2024, and I have a target of developing at least 50 centenary schools by March 31, 2025.

What are your plans for the development of Kannada language in the state?

It is essential to inform the students about the harmonious culture of Karnataka. A hundred books - 72 pages each - covering the history and culture of Karnataka will be published by the Authority. They will be systematically delivered to school and college children, free of cost. In addition, conventions and workshops will be organised regionally.

Toponymy (study of place names) is important if one wants to know more precisely the linguistic-cultural-historical significance of a particular region. Writer Shamba Joshi drew our attention to this a long time ago. Behind every town name, there is a cultural history. But, in recent days, the trend of adding the name of the town on name boards has decreased. Some names are being distorted unnecessarily. A public campaign will be started with the help of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to add town names to name boards.

Is there a plan to formulate a language policy for the protection of minor languages?

When many indigenous languages, including Kannada, are facing threats, the role of an organisation like the KDA is crucial. According to UNESCO, 172 languages in India, including several languages in Karnataka, are endangered. In the face of such a crisis, the KDA must do things comprehensively and seriously. It needs to equip Kannada and the minor languages of Karnataka to face the challenges of globalisation.

Work needs to be done to overcome the Constitutional difficulties of making the state language compulsory at the primary level. Karnataka needs to formulate a language policy to protect and preserve languages such as Urdu, Koraga, Kodava, Badaga, Siddhi, Kurumba, Worli, Chenchu, Irula, Gauli, Yerava, Soliga, Bari, Badaga among others. This kind of work can be a model for the whole country.

What are your plans to teach Kannada to non-Kannadiga people?

As a result of globalisation, today, a large number of non-Kannadigas live in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities in the State. There is a plan to teach elementary Kannada (listening, speaking, reading and writing). These classes are held three days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 pm. About 250 people have already approached the Authority in this regard. Action will be taken to teach Kannada to residents in apartments and the employees of multinational companies. Some private medical colleges have also requested the Authority to teach Kannada to their students from other states.

Will you put pressure on the Union government regarding the establishment of Kannada Classical Language Centre?

Even 14 years after the recognition of Kannada as a classical language, the Kannada Classical Language Centre is not under the purview of the State government. The Authority has informally constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Director of Parliament in New Delhi to enforce the Union government’s rules. The Authority will endeavour to bring Kannada Classical Language Centre under the State government.