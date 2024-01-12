We have adopted principle of universal basic income, prevailing in European countries, says Siddaramaiah

January 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka government has implemented the principle of universal basic income, prevailing in European countries, by offering guarantees to people, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Shivamogga.

Every month, the Chief Minister said, around 1.5 crore families in the state get ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 under guarantee schemes. “In European countries, this amount is referred to as universal basic income. We have implemented a similar principle here, he said.

Siddaramaiah said that after his government came to power on May 20, five guarantees had been implemented. Shakti, Gruhajyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Annabhagya had benefited lakhs of families. “Shakti scheme has benefited the women of the State. Since its implementation on June 11, women have used the benefit during over 130 crore travels,” he said.

The rate of unemployment has grown at an alarming rate since 2014. “The unemployment rate was 5.5% in 2014. Now it stands at 10.5%. Hence, we have come up with Yuva Nidhi to help the youth. The scheme offers them financial assistance, besides training programmes to develop skills and seek jobs. We will also hold job fairs so that youths get jobs in India and abroad,” he said.

