We ensured oxygen supply: Mysuru administration

MYSURU

03 May 2021 23:26 IST

The district administration in Mysuru has said that 250 cylinders of oxygen were transported from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar to meet the local requirements late on Sunday night.

The authorities said there was no delay on the part of the Mysuru district administration and they ensured the supply of the cylinders by midnight for which there are records.

While 40 oxygen cylinders were transported from the district hospital in Mysuru, 210 were transported from a private agency in the city, the authorities said.

The clarification follows allegations being aired that the supply to Chamarajanagar district was restricted so as to cater to Mysuru.

Liquid Medical Oxygen used to be sourced from Ballari and transported to Chamarajanagar and there could have been some delay in the delivery, said the authorities in Mysuru.