We cooked food, BJP is just serving it, says Siddaramaiah

January 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“We cooked food and they (the BJP) are serving it. But now they are lying that they themselves prepared the food,” the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, commenting on the Prime Minister’s programme of distribution to record of rights to tanda dwellers.

He told presspersons in Hubballi that it was the Congress that initiated and did all the work pertaining to the issue of records of rights to tanda dwellers, but now the BJP was claiming credit for it. “The State BJP leaders have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distribution of record of rights by lying to him. They are projecting as if they framed the law and converted the tandas into revenue villages,” he said.

“Kagodu Thimmappa who was Revenue Minister in our government had brought an amendment to the Act on revenue villages and Forests Act. Even before that, under the chairmanship of Narasimhaiah, I had constituted a committee to study the conversion of tandas and ‘hatti’ (of Kurubas and Nayakas) into revenue villages. Subsequently, Hera Naik was appointed as the nodal officer. Because of all these steps, now the tanda dwellers are getting the record of rights now,” he said. He added that the Congress government had started Guru Sevalal Jayanti, developed his birthplace, set up development corporation and gave grants.