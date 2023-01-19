ADVERTISEMENT

We cooked food, BJP is just serving it, says Siddaramaiah

January 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah

“We cooked food and they (the BJP) are serving it. But now they are lying that they themselves prepared the food,” the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, commenting on the Prime Minister’s programme of distribution to record of rights to tanda dwellers.

He told presspersons in Hubballi that it was the Congress that initiated and did all the work pertaining to the issue of records of rights to tanda dwellers, but now the BJP was claiming credit for it. “The State BJP leaders have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distribution of record of rights by lying to him. They are projecting as if they framed the law and converted the tandas into revenue villages,” he said.

“Kagodu Thimmappa who was Revenue Minister in our government had brought an amendment to the Act on revenue villages and Forests Act. Even before that, under the chairmanship of Narasimhaiah, I had constituted a committee to study the conversion of tandas and ‘hatti’ (of Kurubas and Nayakas) into revenue villages. Subsequently, Hera Naik was appointed as the nodal officer. Because of all these steps, now the tanda dwellers are getting the record of rights now,” he said. He added that the Congress government had started Guru Sevalal Jayanti, developed his birthplace, set up development corporation and gave grants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US