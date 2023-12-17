GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We can’t deny entry pass if there is a demand from voters, Ramesh Jigajinagi says and defends Pratap Simmha

‘There is nothing wrong on the part of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha’

December 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jigajinagi is the Vijayapura MP.

Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi has batted in favour of Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha stating that the “colour bomb incident inside Parliament has been a big lapse. I was present on the spot. However, it is not correct to say that it happened because of the entry pass issued by Mr. Simmha.”

He was talking to media persons in Raichur on Sunday.

Mr. Jigajinagi, who is Vijayapura MP, said that “there has been nothing wrong on the part of Mr. Simmha. We cannot deny entry pass if there is a demand from the voters of the constituency. So, Mr. Simmha had issued the entry pass. Therefore, there is nothing wrong in it,” he added.

He said that “it cannot be said that there will be no damage from the statement given by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The leaders of the party have advised him suitably. But, I cannot comment on the personal matters between Mr. Yatnal and State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra,” he said, maintaining distance from the issue.

“I have faced many elections. I am an aspirant for the next Parliamentary elections also and am ready to contest if the party gives me ticket,” he replied to a question.

Mr. Jigajinagi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete any work that he takes up. “I hope he will implement internal reservation as he has already held a meeting on the issue,” he added.

