We are willing to consider request for water: Parrikar

A day after the BJP tried to score a political point on the inter-State row over sharing of Mahadayi waters, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday stated that his State was willing to consider on “humanitarian grounds” the request to work out an amicable settlement “strictly restricted to providing drinking water to drought-prone areas”.

The letter addressed to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who had taken up the issue with him at a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, was read out at the Parivartana Yatra in Hubballi.

In the letter, Mr. Parrikar said: “The issue of drinking water although is one of the issues pending before Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, in principle, Goa would not oppose the reasonable and justified quantum of water meant to be utilised for drinking purposes”.