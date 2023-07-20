HamberMenu
We are teaching Kannada as a second language for all students: Sophia High School replies to KDA

July 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Sophia High School, Bengaluru has denied the allegation that it has dropped teaching Kannada as a second language from eighth class onwards.

Sister Alpana, Principal of the school in her reply to Kannada Development Authority (KDA) notice on Thursday said: “According to the ‘Kannada Language Learning Act-2015, we are teaching Kannada as a second language to all students. The allegations published in the newspapers about, dropping teaching Kannada as a second language from eighth grade are false”.

However, the school’s response is silent on the screenshots of a WhatsApp chat where the school claimed that a group of parents had approached the school to drop teaching Kannada, which had gone viral on social media. “We are not satisfied with the Sophia High School management’s reply to our notice. We will visit the school with experts and Kannada activists and conduct an inquiry soon,” said Santosh Hanagalla, Secretary, KDA.

