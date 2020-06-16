‘We are prepared to handle any emerging health situation’

Issues related to COVID-19 and preparedness of the district authorities in handling the increasing number of such cases in Kalaburagi district dominated the general body meeting of the zilla panchayat here on Tuesday.
Replying to queries from zilla panchayat members, Chief Executive Officer P. Raja explained that the district administration and the health institutions were well prepared to tackle any emerging situation related to COVID-19.
Of the 1,007 COVID-19 positive cases (including 63 cases on Tuesday), 459 persons had recovered. There are 475 active cases in the district. “We are prepared to handle the situation even if the district witnesses a three-fold increase in such cases,” he added.
Clarifying doubts about the revised quarantine guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Raja said that people returning from other States will be home quarantined and those coming from Maharashtra will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine. Primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients will also have to undergo home quarantine. There are 56 ICU beds at the ESI Hospital and 35 ICU beds at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).
