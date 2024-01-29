ADVERTISEMENT

We are not against Bhagwa flag, but BJP creating unnecessary trouble: CM Siddaramaiah

January 29, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka chief minister accused the BJP of instigating people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

The Hindu Bureau

Police controlling the pro-Hindutva protestors gathered at Keregodu village in Mandya district, objecting to the Grama Panchyat administration’s removal of Hanuma Dwaja hoisted on government property on January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stating that the Congress government has no problems with of hoisting the Bhagwa flag per se, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 29 said that the BJP was creating an unnecessary problem.

“We have no problem with hoisting of Bhagwa flag. They had taken permission to hoist national flag and they should do it. The district administration has taken steps in this regard,“ the Chief Minister told presspersons here on Monday. He was responding to queries from the media over the Keragodu flag incident in Mandya that has led to a political slugfest even as tension prevails in the village.

“I too am a Hindu. I love people of all religion. The secular principles propounded in the Constitution has tolerance and peaceful co-existence. We believe in the Constitution,” he said, adding that the Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy are instigating people by visiting Keragodu village.

“Why are they instigating people there? They are doing it because the (Lok Sabha) elections are nearing. There was no need for the intervention of the district administration if they had followed the guidelines.”

Referring to slogans being raised calling him “anti-Hindu”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “They do not have anything to say about me. That is why they are saying this.”

