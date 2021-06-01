We are losing orders due to lockdown, say Karnataka component manufacturers

Karnataka Employers' Association says new orders are going to neighbouring states where industries are allowed to operate

Component manufacturers in Karnataka have urged the State government to allow them to function, as they have been heavily losing out on orders and staring at huge losses.

In a letter to the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA) has highlighted their plight, and pointed out that since component manufacturing continues in other states, new orders are going there while the component manufacturers in Karnataka have been facing cancellations. Karnataka is a major hub for component manufacturing, it added.

The industries, the KEA said, are worried that their orders could go to other states permanently.

These industries are yet to recover from the impact of the first wave of COVID-19. Supply chain has been affected since vendor units have been shut, it said, adding that the lockdown has caused uncertainty about the availability of workmen for day-to-day activities. The shutdown has put the livelihood of thousands of workmen in these industries in jeopardy, it said.

If allowed to operate, the KEA said that the industries would provide transport to the workmen by hiring KSRTC buses, which will in turn help the state-run transport corporation too.