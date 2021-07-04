‘We are here to unite, not divide’

Belagavi

04 July 2021

Seer of the Panchamsali Mutt in Kudala Sangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami said that he was not worried about the efforts by some persons to set up another Panchamsali Mutt in Jamkhandi.

“The Kudala Sangama Panchamsali Mutt in Kudala Sangama is working to unite the people of the community and not to divide them. I am not bothered about things like creating another mutt,’’ he said on Sunday.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the local branch of Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamsali Mahasabha in Mudalgi in Belagavi district. He was responding to questions on the possible formation of a third mutt for the community.

“I will fight to the finish to ensure that Panchamsali Lingayats are included in 2A category. I am not bothered about criticism against my efforts. I led a 39-day padayatra to Bengaluru in which lakhs of people from the community participated. This set a deadline of six months for the government to recategorise the 2A quota. We are waiting for the deadline to end,” he said.