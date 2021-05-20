We are facing uncertain future, say hotel owners

Bengaluru

20 May 2021 23:47 IST

They accuse govt. of ignoring them

Owners of hotels and restaurants have accused the State government of ignoring them and not attending to their grievances while announcing the relief package. They have said that outbreak of pandemic and subsequent lockdown has resulted in severe financial distress and last year itself 30 to 40% of hotels were closed.

They have demanded relief, including ₹5,000 compensation for workers in the hospitality sector, relaxation from property tax and electricity fixed charges, and waiving excise license fee applicable for bars and restaurants.

P.C. Rao, president of Bangalore Hotels’ Association, said that in Bengaluru alone over 6,500 hotels were closed last year. “Over 1 lakh people lost their jobs after closure of hotels. The State government did not come to our aid despite knowing the suffering of the industry. We have given all the required support and followed the guidelines, but received no relief,” he said, adding that bar and restaurants alone contribute ₹24,000 crore revenue per year, but no relief is given for them when they are in deep financial distress.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao also demanded the State government to prioritise vaccination of the hotel staff in coming days.

Chandrshekar Hebbar, president of Karnataka State Hotels’ Association, said that after January, they had hoped situation would improve but in April everything got reversed.

“We are facing an uncertain future and we do not know how many months it would take to get better. The State government should have at least considered the plight of people working in the hotel sector and given them some relief. We would have been happy, if they got something from the government that also did not happen,” he added.