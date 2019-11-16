We are confident of winning all 15 Assembly seats: Kateel

The internal bickering and the unpreparedness of the Congress will ensure victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from 15 Assembly seats where byelections will be held shortly, said BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function to felicitate the 44 members who have won in the elections to the Mangaluru City Corporation council, Mr. Kateel said the Congress was not getting candidates for the bypolls.

“Nobody in the Congress is willing to take the lead [for the campaign]. The party is not ready to face elections. Seniors [in Congress] are leaving the party and there is not end to internal bickerings. We are confident of winning all the 15 seats that will make B.S.Yediyurappa stronger,” he added.