We are compensating for crop losses immediately, says Bommai

‘The relief amount fixed as per the NDRF norms has been doubled’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government had released ₹300 crore for compensating the farmers who had lost their crops owing to heavy rain and floods in July and August.

“Earlier, governments took years to pay the compensation, but now we are releasing compensation amount as and when the crop loss report is uploaded on the portal. We have also doubled the compensation amount fixed as per the NDRF norms. The State government is adding an equal amount of funds to that released by the Union government to pay more compensation to the farmers. For example, the Union government gives ₹6,800 per hectare for dryland and we add an equal amount to make it ₹13,600,” Mr. Bommai said.

Krishna waters

When asked about the delay in issuing the gazette notification for the use of water allocated to Karnataka in the Upper Krishna Project by Krishna Water Tribunal, the Chief Minister said the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and two judges and assured the utilisation of water once the matter was settled.

“Two judges in the Bench have recused themselves from the case. Now, a new Chief Justice India has taken charge. The advocates representing Karnataka were demanding the appointment of two judges to the Tribunal. Once water allocation is decided, the height of the Almatti Dam will be raised to 524 metres and implementation of nine irrigation projects will be initiated. Arrangements will be made to release water into the canal by issuing the notification,” Mr. Bommai said.

More allocation

The Chief Minister announced at another event in Kalaburagi that the State government would provide ₹5,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka from next year. He was in the city to inaugurate Kalayana Karnaka Divasa celebration to mark the unificaiton of Hyderbad Karnataka with the Indian Union in 1948.