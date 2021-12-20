We are committed to stopping forcible and fradulent conversions: Bommai

‘Conversion alters mindsets; it starts as an enticement and becomes a disease that affects society’

“The State Government is committed to stopping forcible conversion or those carried out fraudulently. We will bring a law to prevent such occurrences,’’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Monday.

“Innocent people across the State are being converted by some people who offer money and other inducements to the poor and backward classes. The Constitution does not allow such kind of forcible conversions. We need to bring a law in accordance with these Constitutional principles,’’ he said.

He was speaking at a function organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishat in Udyambag Industrial Area.

“Some people are opposing the proposed law. However, the same people who are debating this law, had tried to bring in such a law in 2019. But now they are opposing this for political reasons,” he said.

Reacting to a memorandum submitted by some religious leaders and VHP office-bearers, the Chief Minister said that senior State Government officers were studying the anti-conversion laws brought in by various States. “A draft Bill will be prepared after studying all the available laws. Once that is done, it will be presented before the legislature,’’ he said.

“The poor and backward classes are being targetted by some vested interests. They convert them through allurement or fraud. Such communal forces are taking advantage of social evils such as poverty and backwardness. However, we will not let it happen,’’ he said.

“Conversion does not just readjust the number of Hindus and other faiths. It alters mindsets. It starts as an enticement. But becomes a disease that affects society. But the BJP governments in the States and at the Centre will not allow this to happen,’’ he said.

Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Mutt and others were present.

Later, he told journalists that the State Government had taken strict action against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders and activists who had tried to disturb peace in Belagavi. The police have taken the right step by arresting the main leaders behind the disturbances. The earlier governments had hesitated to this, he said.

“The Home Secretary and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police have spoken to their counterparts in Maharashtra and urged them to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in that State. We have instructed the local police to take steps to protect property and vehicles in Belagavi and other places,” he said.