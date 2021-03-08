‘We are afraid of damage to our reputation’

Justifying the move by six Ministers to seek injunction from the court against publishing or telecasting any defamatory content against them, Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar said the use of technologically advanced graphics to alter digital images posed a threat to their reputation.
“We are all afraid of becoming a victims of advanced graphics and losing our respect and reputation,” he told reporters in Mysuru on Sunday.He said technology had made it possible for people to alter visuals, add fake audio, etc., today. “We are afraid of becoming victims of this technology. So, a few have approached the court,” he said.
He said the political class was afraid of losing their respect and reputation in society. Hence, they had approached the court to stave off any attempt to tarnish their image in public. Once such content appears in the media, its authenticity will be checked later. First, an FIR will be booked, then an inquiry will be held, and later a trial will be held in the court. The ruling will come only after all this is completed, Mr. Yogeshwar said. Pointing out that falsehoods spread fast, he said it took a long time for anything to be proven a lie. But, when anything appears in the media, people tend to believe it, he stressed.
