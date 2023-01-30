ADVERTISEMENT

WDO delegation holds discussion on design policy

January 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of framing the Karnataka Design Policy so as to enable holistic and sustainable development of cities, the high-level delegation of World Design Organisation (WDO) held a meeting on Monday with Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that there have been several challenges to develop our cities scientifically and there was a great demand for design across the world. “There has been a challenge to make cities like Bengaluru which house over 1 crore population more liveable. The discussion was held keeping this points in mind,” he said.

David Kusama, chairperson, WDO, said that there is a need to work in collaboration and coordination with BBMP town planning section, Bengaluru Development Authority, Department of Education, Department of Urban Development, and other institutions to realise the goal of developing Bengaluru as an attractive destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US