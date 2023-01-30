HamberMenu
WDO delegation holds discussion on design policy

January 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of framing the Karnataka Design Policy so as to enable holistic and sustainable development of cities, the high-level delegation of World Design Organisation (WDO) held a meeting on Monday with Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that there have been several challenges to develop our cities scientifically and there was a great demand for design across the world. “There has been a challenge to make cities like Bengaluru which house over 1 crore population more liveable. The discussion was held keeping this points in mind,” he said.

David Kusama, chairperson, WDO, said that there is a need to work in collaboration and coordination with BBMP town planning section, Bengaluru Development Authority, Department of Education, Department of Urban Development, and other institutions to realise the goal of developing Bengaluru as an attractive destination.

