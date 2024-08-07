Wayanad’s coffee sector too hit hard by landslides

The landslides that caused devastation in Wayanad, Kerala, have created havoc in the coffee sector too, as about 60 coffee growers are believed to have died in the calamity while over 200 acres of coffee estates have been washed away.

Coffee Board chairman M.J. Dinesh, who visited Wayanad along with officials concerned, told The Hindu that the death toll and damage to the coffee estates had been estimated as per the initial reports while exact details would be available only after getting final reports from the authorities.

He said the board would soon hold consultations with officials and other authorities on how it could help the coffee growers to rebuild their lives. “We are thinking of helping them to develop their estates again. However, we need to wait for the situation to improve,” he noted.

Most of the affected coffee estates are those belonging to small growers, he pointed out while stressing the need to offer them a helping hand. During his visit to Wayanad, the chairman met coffee growers and held discussions on the measures to be taken.