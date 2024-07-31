Wayanad landslip: Karnataka extends helping hand for rescue and relief; deploys two IAS officers

Assuring Kerala that witnessed a major landslip of extending all the necessary co-operation in rescue and relief operations in the tragedy-struck Wayanad, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has deputed two IAS officers to coordinate with Kerala State authorities regarding these operations.

The Chief Minister, who is presently in New Delhi, issued a media release, saying that senior IAS officers P.C. Jaffer (mobile number 9448355577) and Dilish Sasi (9446000514) have been deputed for coordinating with rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad.

He said the NDRF team in Bengaluru and teams of the Madras Engineer Group of the Army have been sent to assist the rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad.

One officer from MEG, along with two JCOs and 70 personnel of various ranks, have already left for Wayanad in 15 vehicles carrying rescue and relief supplies. Additionally, two more officers, four JCOs, and 100 army personnel equipped with necessary equipments will depart in 40 vehicles, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Public Works Department is undertaking clearance of landslip debris in Wayanad by providing required earth movers, cranes and other heavy vehicles from the State.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has set up a 24/7 helpline to inform relatives and acquaintances of unorganised workers from Gundlupet taluk and surrounding areas of the district who go there for work on a regular basis. The general public may contact the helpline numbers 08226-223161, 223163, 223160 or WhatsApp number 9740942902.

Route closed

Traffic on Bengaluru-Wayanad National Highway 766 passing through Gundlupet has been blocked as a precautionary measure. Travellers are advised to use the Gundlupet-Bandipur-Gudalur route instead.

The Mysuru district administration has also made all preparations for medical treatment at H.D. Kote taluk hospital and K.R. Hospital, Mysuru. The Mysuru district administration Helpline Number is 0821-24223800.