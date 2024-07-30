Wayanad landslip: Helpline numbers in Mysuru

In view of a devastating landslip in Wayanad district in Kerala, the district administration in Mysuru has appealed for information on anyone from Mysuru missing or trapped following the tragedy in the neighbouring State.

The district administration said the people can call the helpline numbers to share information on their family members, relatives or anybody missing or stranded after the most tragic landslip struck Wayanad, which is one of the most sought after hill stations in the country.

A press note issued by Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said the people from Mysuru can call 1077 or 0821-2423800 to share information or alert the administration for assistance.