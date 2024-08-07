Wayanad landslides: CFTRI sends nutri-rich food products for survivors, rescuers

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has extended its helping hand to the survivors and rescuers of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad district in Kerala.

The institute said heavy rains and flash floods triggered multiple landslides in Wayanad July 30, washing away three villages of Wayanad - Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala and affecting nearby villages Meppadi, Attamala and Kunhome. Quoting the statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it said over 9,300 people are staying in 91 relief camps.

Under the leadership of Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, CSIR-CFTRI has sent three batches of nutritionally-rich food products to the relief camps of Wayanad - first batch was sent on August 2, and the subsequent batches were sent on August 5 and 7, respectively.

Since its inception, the institute has been engaged in in-depth research and development in the areas of food science and technology and also contributed significantly in the earlier disaster relief measures in the country.

Based on request for foods with longer shelf-life and providing immunity, various food items sent included Nutra Spirulina Chikki, Fortified Mango Bar, Energy and Protein Rich Burfi for children, Gluten-free Ragi biscuits, Ragi Beverage Mix, Millet Upma Mix, Kokum fruit bar, Amla candy, Tamarind candy, high-protein rusks, Sambar mix, instant sambar powder, infant food formula for 6–10 months old babies etc, a press release said.

These food products, indigenously developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies, are enriched with higher concentration of beneficial proteins, and fortified with vital vitamins and minerals, which will help in avoiding malnutrition and improve immunity among the affected, the release added.

Some of the food products are ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook. The CSIR-CFTRI has been given special attention towards the infant food (Shishuposhan) as availability of proper nutritious food for infants during such natural calamity is challenging.

Herbal hand sanitizers developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies and also hand sanitizers and wet wipes that were provided free of cost by M/s Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru, were sent along with the food items, the CFTRI said.

The relief items were delivered to the collections centers at Wayanad by the scientists and staff of CSIR-CFTRI. These products were handed over to the representative of Government of Kerala, Anita Kumari, Sub-Collector of Wayanad.