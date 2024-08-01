ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide: Ten return to Chamarajanagar

Published - August 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

A woman from Malavalli also returns to her native from landslide-hit Kerala village

The Hindu Bureau

The people from Chamarajanagar district, who were residing in the landslide-hit Wayanad district all these years, were brought to their respective villages, following the tragedy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ten persons from Chamarajnagar who had taken shelter at relief camps in landslide-hit Meppadi in Kerala have returned to their native villages in the district.

The district administration had arranged for their return to their respective villages in a vehicle from Kerala.

All ten of them – from Kodahalli village in Gundlupet taluk and Chamarajanagar taluk - had taken shelter at St. Joseph’s School at Meppadi where a relief camp had been established.

Radha of Malavalli, who was residing in landslide-hit Wayanad, also returned to her native Dadadahalli in Malavalli taluk, according to the district administration.

