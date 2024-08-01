Wayanad landslide: Ten return to Chamarajanagar

Ten persons from Chamarajnagar who had taken shelter at relief camps in landslide-hit Meppadi in Kerala have returned to their native villages in the district.

The district administration had arranged for their return to their respective villages in a vehicle from Kerala.

All ten of them – from Kodahalli village in Gundlupet taluk and Chamarajanagar taluk - had taken shelter at St. Joseph’s School at Meppadi where a relief camp had been established.

Radha of Malavalli, who was residing in landslide-hit Wayanad, also returned to her native Dadadahalli in Malavalli taluk, according to the district administration.

