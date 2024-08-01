GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslide: Ten return to Chamarajanagar

A woman from Malavalli also returns to her native from landslide-hit Kerala village

Published - August 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The people from Chamarajanagar district, who were residing in the landslide-hit Wayanad district all these years, were brought to their respective villages, following the tragedy.

The people from Chamarajanagar district, who were residing in the landslide-hit Wayanad district all these years, were brought to their respective villages, following the tragedy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ten persons from Chamarajnagar who had taken shelter at relief camps in landslide-hit Meppadi in Kerala have returned to their native villages in the district.

The district administration had arranged for their return to their respective villages in a vehicle from Kerala.

All ten of them – from Kodahalli village in Gundlupet taluk and Chamarajanagar taluk - had taken shelter at St. Joseph’s School at Meppadi where a relief camp had been established.

Radha of Malavalli, who was residing in landslide-hit Wayanad, also returned to her native Dadadahalli in Malavalli taluk, according to the district administration.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.