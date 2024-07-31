GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Officials meet rescued persons from Chamarajanagar

Published - July 31, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from Chamarajanagar enquiring about the well-being of people from the district and others who are the residents of Kerala for many years, at a relief center in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Officials from Chamarajanagar enquiring about the well-being of people from the district and others who are the residents of Kerala for many years, at a relief center in landslide-hit Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of officials from Chamarajanagar visited St. Joseph’s School in the landslide-hit Meppadi in Wayanad on Wednesday and enquired about the health of one Vinod and his family members, who are the natives of Chamarajanagar. They have been given shelter at the school which has been converted into a relief center.

The team including tahsildar Girija also visited the Meppadi Gram Panchayat office where the people from Karnataka including Chamarajanagar have taken shelter in the wake of the devastating landslides.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the border areas in the district to ensure that there was smooth movement of vehicles supplying relief materials to Wayanad from the State in the wake of landslides. Zilla Panchayat CEO Mona Roth was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected measures taken for the smooth movement of traffic on NH-766 on the Gundlupet-Kerala border. She also visited the Moolehole check-post and inspected the measures taken.

In the evening, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad, who has been deputed by the State government to Kerala in the wake of landslides, met the people from Chamarajanagar and other districts from the State who have taken shelter in relief centers at Meppadi and other areas following the tragedy.

