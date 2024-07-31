Wayanad landslide: Officials meet rescued persons from Chamarajanagar

A team of officials from Chamarajanagar visited St. Joseph’s School in the landslide-hit Meppadi in Wayanad on Wednesday and enquired about the health of one Vinod and his family members, who are the natives of Chamarajanagar. They have been given shelter at the school which has been converted into a relief center.

The team including tahsildar Girija also visited the Meppadi Gram Panchayat office where the people from Karnataka including Chamarajanagar have taken shelter in the wake of the devastating landslides.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the border areas in the district to ensure that there was smooth movement of vehicles supplying relief materials to Wayanad from the State in the wake of landslides. Zilla Panchayat CEO Mona Roth was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected measures taken for the smooth movement of traffic on NH-766 on the Gundlupet-Kerala border. She also visited the Moolehole check-post and inspected the measures taken.

In the evening, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad, who has been deputed by the State government to Kerala in the wake of landslides, met the people from Chamarajanagar and other districts from the State who have taken shelter in relief centers at Meppadi and other areas following the tragedy.