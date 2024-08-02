ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide: Minister visits kin of deceased at K.R. Pet

Published - August 02, 2024 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Leelavathi and her grandson Nihal died in the tragedy in Kerala; compensation promised

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy visited the family of Leelavathi and Nihal, who died in Wayanad landslide, in K.R. Pet taluk and expressed his grief over the tragedy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday visited the family members of Leelavathi and Nihal, who died in Wayanad landslide. The family is from Kattaraghatta in K.R. Pete taluk and they had been residing in Kerala.

Three more persons of the same family are in a hospital in Kerala.

The Minister said the three family members are being treated in a hospital and a team of officers from Karnataka has left for Wayanad to coordinate with the local authorities to ensure proper treatment to them and also to others from Karnataka. In case they were in need of any advanced treatment, they would be brought to Karnataka and treatment would be provided, he added.

The Minister said steps would be taken to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the next kin of Leelavathi. Efforts will also be made to provide relief to Nihal’s family members.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara and others were present.

