ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide: Man from Gundlupet rescued

Published - July 31, 2024 12:38 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A person from Triyambakapura village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district was rescued from Meppadi in Wayanad and has been admitted in a local hospital for treatment.

The rescued man has been identified as Swamy Shetty, who had gone to his relatives’ house in Meppadi. He suffered minor injuries in the landslide, according to the district administration.

Revenue officials from Gundlupet who are camping at Meppadi and Wayanad, coordinating with the local authorities, visited the hospital and enquired about his health.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US