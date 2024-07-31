GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Man from Gundlupet rescued

Published - July 31, 2024 12:38 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A person from Triyambakapura village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district was rescued from Meppadi in Wayanad and has been admitted in a local hospital for treatment.

The rescued man has been identified as Swamy Shetty, who had gone to his relatives’ house in Meppadi. He suffered minor injuries in the landslide, according to the district administration.

Revenue officials from Gundlupet who are camping at Meppadi and Wayanad, coordinating with the local authorities, visited the hospital and enquired about his health.

