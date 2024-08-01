GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Body of missing Chamarajanagar man found 100 km away from his village in Kerala

His wife is missing, bodies of two persons of a family of eight from T. Narasipur taluk found

Published - August 01, 2024 02:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Reconstruction of Bailey bridge that connects Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 31, 2024. The bridge was washed away in the landslides triggered by heavy rain on July 30, 2024.

Reconstruction of Bailey bridge that connects Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 31, 2024. The bridge was washed away in the landslides triggered by heavy rain on July 30, 2024.

Rescue teams found the body of Rajendra from Irsavadi, in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, who was reported missing along with his wife Rathnamma following a devastating landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. The body was found over 100 km away from Chooralmala village in Kerala. The search for his wife continues.

Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, who is in Meppadi to coordinate with local authorities in the search for people belonging to Chamarajanagar district, said 50-year-old Rajendra and Rathnamma are residents of Chooralmala village in Kerala. The couple have been living in Kerala for the past 30 years. They had been reported missing after the landslip. Their new house, which was bought recently, was washed away.

The body of Rajendra was found about 100 km from Chooralmala, and was brought to Meppadi hospital on July 31 evening. The last rites were performed at 9.30 p.m.

Official sources said that the bodies of two out of eight missing persons of a family from Chooralmala, who are natives of Vakkalagere village in T. Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district, have been found. “The eight missing persons — Gurumallan, Savithri, Sabitha, Shivannan, Appannan, Ashwin, Jithu, and Divia — have been living in Kerala for the last 40 years, along with Mahadevamma and Ratna,” the sources said.

Mahadevamma and her daughter Ratna survived the disaster since they were in a different house on the day of the landslip, the sources added. However, three sons of Mahadevamma are missing.

Karnataka / Kerala / natural disasters

