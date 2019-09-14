Waving the magic wand to inspire children to go green

There have been many initiatives to inspire people to “reduce, reuse, and recycle”, but the one by Kudroli Ganesh is unique as he employs his skills as a magician to drive home the need to be environment-friendly in everyday habits. His shows are particularly targeted at schoolchildren.

His favourite act in the one where he places plastic bags in an empty cylinder and with the swish of his mantra danda (magic wand), he turns them into paper and cloth bags. In the next step, he replaces use-and-throw plastic plates and cups with reusable steel spoons, plates and other utensils. Next, he tears a newspaper sheet into pieces and later restores them.

Mr. Ganesh has held 245 “magic for cleanliness” shows since its launch two-and-half years ago and has reached out to over 60,000 students from more than 200 schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. About 40 of them were conducted in public places, including inside city buses in Mangaluru under the Swachh Mangaluru campaign by the Ramakrishna Mission.

“Many students like magic. It is a way of conveying a serious matter through entertainment. I’m sure it has made deep impact on the minds of many,” he said. Mr. Ganesh, who has toured 11 countries with his other magic shows, said that he has presented 12 shows on cleanliness earlier in Gadag district also.

Swami Ekagamyananda, co-ordinator of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru campaign, said through these magic shows, the mission also thought of promoting local artistes. “When over 60,000 students witness the shows, the message of cleanliness reaches an equal number of homes,” he said.

Vidyavantha Acharya, principal, Sharada Residential School, Udupi, said the magic show organised in his school has motivated students to involve themselves more in activities related to hygiene.

Swami Ekagamyananda said the shows had been sponsored by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Mr. Ganesh earlier conducted magic shows to promote drives on eradication of malaria, polio, AIDS, and addiction to alcoholism.