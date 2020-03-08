Watermelon cultivation on the upswing in Udupi district

UDUPI

About a decade ago, produce used to come in from outside

The cultivation of watermelon has been on an upswing in Udupi district in the last 10 years.

About a decade ago, watermelons from other districts used to be sold here. According to the Department of Horticulture, the area under watermelon cultivation in the district in 2010-11 was 13 hectares with the production being 520 tonnes and productivity per hectare being 40 tonnes, while the total value of watermelon production was ₹23 lakh.

However, by 2018-19, the area under watermelon cultivation increased to 55 hectares with the production being 2,200 tonnes, while the total value of the production being ₹2.2 crore.

Farmers find cultivation of watermelon profitable. Suresh Nayak, a farmer who cultivates on 13 acres of his field at Munduje village near Hiriyadka, told The Hindu that he spends about ₹70,000 per acre.

“If the rate of watermelon per kg is ₹10 to ₹14 per kg, a grower makes a profit from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per acre. But if the market rate dips below ₹10/kg or the crop suffers from disease, then the grower is in trouble,” he said.

“Usually I cultivate two crops of watermelon — December-February and March-May. This year, I have cultivated a single crop because of heavy monsoon rains,” Mr. Nayak said.

Another farmer, Sudhir Balegar, who cultivates watermelon on his 2.5 acre field at Kambadakone village near Byndoor, said he had been cultivating two crops of watermelon for the last six years.

“I have only made profits through watermelon cultivation in six years. I follow mulching and drip irrigation. The watermelon cultivated has been sent to other districts through a broker,” he added.

Meanwhile, H.S. Chaitanya, senior scientist and head in-charge, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Brahmavar, said there was silt deposition on soil during floods (during monsoon). Hence, when watermelon was cultivated in such soil, its quality would be good. “A farmer can produce about 20 tonnes of watermelon per acre. The produce grown here is supplied to Kerala, Mumbai and other places. Compared to other crops, watermelon has good potential in the district,” he said.