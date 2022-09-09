Waterlogging: Prevent Mysuru from going the Bengaluru way, say activists

District administration should learn from the recent waterlogging in Bengaluru and initiate steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the city

District administration should learn from the recent waterlogging in Bengaluru and initiate steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the city

Calling for proactive measures to clear encroachments of rajakaluves and storm-water drains to prevent inundation, activists in Mysuru have urged the government to learn from the Bengaluru experience.

Pointing out that inundation will remain a recurring problem until there was an outlet for water to flow out, NGOs like Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has said that the district administration should learn from the recent waterlogging in Bengaluru and initiate steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the city.

While the recent rains in Mysuru did not affect the entire city, certain low-lying areas around Lingabudhikere were affected. But, on the city outskirts the Poornaiah Canal which is the source of fresh water for the Kukkarahalli Lake, there was havoc and local residents in K. Hemmanahalli, Anandnagar, Arpitanagar etc. could not venture out till the water level ebbed.

Environmentalists point out that Mysuru has a network of lakes and they are inter-connected with rajakaluves and the drainage system is such that excess water during rainy season flows to the water bodies in the downstream and discharges itself.

But, over the decades, the Poornaiah canal and the surrounding drainage system have been encroached and this is affected the local community in K. Hemmanahalli and other places.

The MGP had written to the Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham to take up the issue. Besides Mr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding working president of the MPG wrote to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai calling for his intervention.

He said that while climate change related excessive rains (which are likely to get only worse based on the dire predictions of experts) might have played some role, governance related illegal encroachments were the real cause, said Mr. Shenoy.

He pointed out that the encroachment of Poornaiah canal feeding the city’s iconic Kukkerhalli Lake was inhibiting the water flow resulting in local inundation. Besides, if the encroachment was not cleared the city could lose its iconic lake, he added.

The Poornaiah canal is about 24 km long and winds through the hinterland on the outskirts of Mysuru and all encroachments should be cleared in order to ensure no flooding takes place in the future, said Mr. Shenoy.

When contacted, the Deputy Commissioner Mr. Bagadi Gautham said that as far as Lingabudhi Lake was concerned, the district administration was seized of the issue and were attending to it. But, with regard to Poornaiah Canal, the DC said two meetings have been held and it also called for spot inspection and it would be monitored through the lake development committee.

The issue also came up during a review meeting of rain-related damage and Chamundeshwari MLA Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda had pointed out that no progress had been made despite frequent discussion of the subject and inundation would haunt Mysuru until the encroachments were cleared.