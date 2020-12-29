Karnataka

Waterbodies out of bounds for new year revellers

The waterbodies in Chamarajanagar district will be out of bounds for new year revellers on December 31 and January 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M.R. Ravi has issued orders under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and Section 144 (3) of CrPC to prohibit entry of tourists upto a distance of 5 km from Bharachukki waterfalls in Kollegal taluk, Hogenakkal waterfalls in Hanur taluk and Chikkahole-Suvarnavathi reservoir in Chamarajanagar taluk on December 31 and January 1.

The curbs have been placed in view of the possibility of a large number of tourists congregating at the water bodies, which in turn cause the spread of COVID-19 among the people.

