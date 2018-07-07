Water woes dominate Kalaburagi Corporation meeting

more-in

Setting aside the agenda, Kalaburagi City Corporation discussed in length a number of issues such as drinking water and stray animal menace, that elected members spontaneously raised, at a meeting on Saturday. As soon as the meeting began at Town Hall at around noon, Syed Ahmad, former Mayor and Corporator representing Ward No. 5, raised the issue of erratic and contaminated water supply.

He said that many localities in the city were getting water, that too contaminated, once in 15 days and alleged that the Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board (KUWSD), the authority responsible for water supply in the city, never bothered to fix the issue. Since the issue was genuine and faced by their own wards as well, many corporators cutting across party lines supported Mr. Ahmad.

“Kalaburagi city is facing an emergency-like situation. It is a water emergency. We have good sources of water to pump from and, yet, are unable to supply the water to localities. People, who are bearing the brunt of mismanagement of KUWSD, are approaching elected representatives and KUWSD office in vain. The KUWSD officials are inaccessible to the public, forcing the people to increasingly take to streets. Yet, the KUWSD officials remain unmoved and insensitive to people’s sufferings,” Mr. Ahmad said.

When H.C. Subramanya, Executive Engineer of KUWSD, attempted to explain the problems, most of the Corporators expressed discontentment and criticised him for justifying his mismanagement. Upon the demand of Mr. Ahmad, Mayor Sharn Kumar Modi directed the officials to get the KUWSD-supplied water tested from multiple agencies, including the Health department, to ascertain its quality and usability. "We will shortly have a special meeting in the presence of Deputy Commissioner for exclusively discussing water-related issues," Mr. Modi said.

Stray animal menace

Some members raised the issue of inconvenience caused to the public by stray cattle and dogs in the city. Before the agenda was taken up, Huligeppa Kanakagiri, a member, insisted upon taking up the stray cattle menace for discussion before going to the formal agenda.

“A biker recently died after he rammed a stray cattle. Such incidents are being reported frequently. Yet, the civic body has not taken any measure to prevent them,” he alleged.

Raghunandan Murthy, Commissioner, said that a team was already in operation to catch stray animals. He also said that one more team would be formed for the task.

Corporators unaware of officers

Elected members of the civic body demanded the Mayor to ask the new officers who joined after the last general body meeting to introduce themselves. Faiz Hussein, chairman of a standing committee, asked whether the corporation had any Health Officer. When Vinod Kumar, the Health Officer, came forward to say that he was working in the civic body for the last nine months, many members were surprised as they had seemingly not seen him earlier. The talks then revolved around the reassignment of responsibilities to the Health Officer. The meeting thus went on shifting from one issue to other despite Mayor’s repeated requests to focus on the agenda.