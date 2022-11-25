Water to be released into canals from December 12 to March 30

November 25, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) has decided to release water from Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of the district to Narayanpur Left Branch Canal (NLBC) and Narayanpur Right Branch Canal (NRBC) and also from Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir at Almatti from December 12 to March 30, 2023, enabling farmers to use canal water for rabi crops for 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee, headed by C.C. Patil, Minister for Public Works, held a meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday with MPs, MLAs, and senior officers to discuss water availability in the reservoirs . The ICC decided to release water from the reservoirs to NLBC and NRBC. This would help around 5.5 lakh hectares of the areas of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) in Vijayapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir districts. 

Initially, the chairman discussed releasing water on Waara-Bandhi (which means water will be released for a week and thereafter stop immediately for the next week). However, he then decided based on the demands of people’s representatives to release water on a Chalu-Bandh (start and stop) basis (implying that the water will be released for 14 days and thereafter stop immediately for the next 10). Mr. Patil also advised farmers to use water for light consumption crops such as groundnuts, jowar and wheat instead of the heavy water consumption crops like paddy, sugar cane and banana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Narasihma Nayak, MLA of Shorapur, appealed to farmers to not to waste water. “Farmers should prepare the land for the rabi season and sow the crop between November 24 to December 11 and use the water properly without wastage,” he added.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Minister Murugesh Nirani, Shivanagowda Nayak and other senior officers were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US