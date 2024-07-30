GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water to be released from Malaprabha dam to avoid flooding in backwater areas

Officers told to fill all lakes and tanks in the river basin districts to mitigate drinking water scarcity and also, help farmers

Published - July 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar chairing a meeting of the Malaprabha Irrigation Consultative Committee in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar chairing a meeting of the Malaprabha Irrigation Consultative Committee in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has directed Irrigation Department officials to reduce the water level in the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha by releasing 5,000-8,000 cusecs of water in order to reduce flooding in the backwater areas.

She was responding to a request by MLA Vishwas Vaidya at the inter-district Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The Minister asked officers to fill all lakes and tanks in the Malaprabha basin districts to mitigate drinking water scarcity and also, help farmers.

She asked officers to consult experts before deciding to release water from the dam as part of the routine action.

“Unlike last year, we have had adequate rainfall this year. This has led to increased inflow into the reservoirs. There is enough water for drinking and for irrigation. The Malaprabha dam has been completely filled only five times in 50 years. Officers tell me that it is likely to be full this year too. However, officers shall open the gates and release water after consulting experts,” she said.

She said that a traditional Bagina ceremony will be held soon.

She asked officers to prepare a monthly calendar of water release and release only that amount of water that is necessary.

“Water should be released not only into canals but also into lakes and tanks. Water release should match the demands of both drinking water and irrigation. Water should be released keeping in mind everything, including water level and inflow into the reservoirs,” she said.

Officers said that water has to be released for rural drinking water schemes in the villages and towns in the river basins. They also said that most of the lakes on the left bank of the Malaprabha are already filled. They said that of the total storage of 37 tmcft of water, around 15 tmcft will be used for drinking purposes. They said that there is enough water to ensure there is no drinking water scarcity in the coming months.

MLA C.C. Patil complained that officers have not taken up cleaning of canals before water release.

Some farmers leaders complained that due to the negligence of the authorities, farmers are not getting adequate water supply. Others said that officers have neglected the farms on the left bank.

Mr. Patil also demanded that the ICC meeting be held every two months under the chairmanship of the district in-charge Minister and legislators.

Badami MLA Bhimasen Chimmanakatty, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, member-secretaries of Malaprabha Advisory Committee and Irrigation Department officials were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.