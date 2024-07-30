Water to be released from Malaprabha dam to avoid flooding in backwater areas

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has directed Irrigation Department officials to reduce the water level in the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha by releasing 5,000-8,000 cusecs of water in order to reduce flooding in the backwater areas.

She was responding to a request by MLA Vishwas Vaidya at the inter-district Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The Minister asked officers to fill all lakes and tanks in the Malaprabha basin districts to mitigate drinking water scarcity and also, help farmers.

She asked officers to consult experts before deciding to release water from the dam as part of the routine action.

“Unlike last year, we have had adequate rainfall this year. This has led to increased inflow into the reservoirs. There is enough water for drinking and for irrigation. The Malaprabha dam has been completely filled only five times in 50 years. Officers tell me that it is likely to be full this year too. However, officers shall open the gates and release water after consulting experts,” she said.

She said that a traditional Bagina ceremony will be held soon.

She asked officers to prepare a monthly calendar of water release and release only that amount of water that is necessary.

“Water should be released not only into canals but also into lakes and tanks. Water release should match the demands of both drinking water and irrigation. Water should be released keeping in mind everything, including water level and inflow into the reservoirs,” she said.

Officers said that water has to be released for rural drinking water schemes in the villages and towns in the river basins. They also said that most of the lakes on the left bank of the Malaprabha are already filled. They said that of the total storage of 37 tmcft of water, around 15 tmcft will be used for drinking purposes. They said that there is enough water to ensure there is no drinking water scarcity in the coming months.

MLA C.C. Patil complained that officers have not taken up cleaning of canals before water release.

Some farmers leaders complained that due to the negligence of the authorities, farmers are not getting adequate water supply. Others said that officers have neglected the farms on the left bank.

Mr. Patil also demanded that the ICC meeting be held every two months under the chairmanship of the district in-charge Minister and legislators.

Badami MLA Bhimasen Chimmanakatty, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, member-secretaries of Malaprabha Advisory Committee and Irrigation Department officials were present in the meeting.