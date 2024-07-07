Water to be released from KRS and Kabini reservoir to fill up lakes

Owing to good inflow into the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoir during the last few days, authorities have decided to release water from them to canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they have made it clear that the water is meant to fill up lakes and waterbodies, besides meeting drinking water requirements of cattle.

A decision on releasing water for kharif crop of 2024-25 will be taken by the irrigation consultative committees of the respective command areas of the reservoirs after assessing the monsoon in the coming days and the consequent inflow of water into the dams.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also Minister in charge of Mandya district, said water would be released from KRS to Visvesvaraya canal for 15 days from July 8, a statement issued by Executive Engineer of Kabini and Varuna canal circle in Mysuru said water would be released from Kabini reservoir to the left bank and right bank canals for 16 days from July 10.

Thanks to good rainfall in the catchment areas of KRS and Kabini over the last few days, the water level in KRS was 102 ft as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft while it was 2,281.56 ft as against 2,284 ft (above sea level) in Kabini reservoir at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who held a meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee of KRS command area on Saturday, said a decision to start releasing water to the VC canal from the evening of Monday was taken owing to the demand from legislators of Mandya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, water is released to VC canal in the second week of July every year. But this year, a decision on it had been taken on July 8 itself as no water could be released during March in view of the insufficient water availability in the reservoir.

The decision to release water for 15 days from July 8 had been taken only to ensure that lakes and other waterbodies were filled up with water and facilitate the drinking water requirements of the cattle, he said, adding that a decision to release water for crops would be taken after assessing the monsoon over the next 15 days and the quantum of inflow into the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer of Kabini and Varuna circle, who is also the member-secretary of Kabini Irrigation Consultative Committee, said a decision to release water to the canals was taken keeping in mind the inflow of water into the reservoir during the monsoon rains and the overall availability of water in the reservoir.

Canal modernisation

Referring to the ongoing works on modernisation of VC canal, Mr Cheluvarayaswamy said about 36 km of work had been completed and work on the remaining 16 km would be taken up after release of water was stopped.

On the trial blasts in the vicinity of KRS, the Minister said a decision on holding such trial blasts would be taken before July 15 after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Advocate-General.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.