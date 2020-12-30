Water tariff hiked for non-domestic usage

MCC draws flak from industries

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has hiked the water tariff for commercial and industrial consumers coming under its jurisdiction with effect from January 1, 2021.

The MCC notification was issued on Wednesday and has evoked a sharp response from the industrial sector which wants a separate slab on the grounds that industry is distinct from commercial category.

The MCC, which has spared domestic consumers from the hike, said that the revised rate for non-domestic and industrial/commercial usage will be taken into account for computing the water tariff from the month of January.

The minimum rate for non-domestic usage has been pegged at ₹168. The tariff will be calculated at the rate of ₹16.80 per thousand litres for the first 10,000 litres. The rate per 1,000 litres between 10,001 and 20,000 litres will be ₹21.60 and it will be calculated at the rate of ₹26.40 per 1,000 litres for 20,001 to 30,000 litres of consumption. Consumption above 30,000 litres will be calculated at the rate of ₹31.20 per 1,000 litres.

There are two categories for commercial and industrial usage, treated and untreated. The minimum tariff for treated water supply is ₹336 per month. For consumption upto 10,000 litres, tariff will be calculated at the rate of ₹33.60 per 1,000 litres and ₹43.20 for consumption between 10,001 and 20,000 litres (per 1,000 litres). The tariff will calculated at the rate of ₹52.80 per 1,000 litres for consumption above 20,000 litres to 30,000 litres and it will be at the rate of ₹62.40 per 1,000 litres for consumption above 30,000 litres.

Untreated water will be supplied at the following rates: ₹300 is minimum tariff per month upto 8,000 litres; ₹30 (per 1,000 litres) for 8,001 to 15,000 litres; ₹40 (per 1,000 litres) for 15,001 to 25,000 litres and ₹50 (per 1,000 litres) for 25,001 litres and above.

The MCC said this is in addition to the 30 per cent cess on the total tariff towards UGD connections.

The Mysore Industries Association (MIA) has reacted sharply to the hike in the year of the pandemic and said at a time when the industries are struggling to recover from the blow inflicted by the COVID-19, the MCC has accentuated their misery.

Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary of MIA, said they will resort to agitation in case their submissions and pleas to the government to withdraw the hike, goes unheard. ‘’Industries cannot be clubbed with commercial entities as they generate jobs, and contribute to the GDP unlike entities that are purely commercial in nature. Just as there is a separate category for computing electricity charges which distinguishes commercial from industries, we demand similar recategorisation and separate slab of tariff for industries for water consumption’’, he said.

The hike will have a bearing on water-based industries and the burden will increase by lakhs of rupees, said Mr.Jain.