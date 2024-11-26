Water tariff hike in Bengaluru city seems imminent as World Bank insists on making BWSSB creditworthy

Hike in drinking water tariff in Bengaluru city seems to be on the way as the World Bank has hinted at the necessity of increasing the tariff for providing a $426 million (₹3,500 crore) loan to the State government for management of floods, construction of stormwater drains, improving drinking water supply, and developing other infrastructure in the city.

The government has sought the loan for implementing the Karnataka Water Security and Resilience Programme, which would be largely implemented by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Last tariff revision

The bank’s programme appraisal document on a proposed loan said BWSSB’s water tariff was revised in 2014, and around 70% of BWSSB’s revenue was used to cover electricity bills. It stressed the necessity of “laying the financial foundation for a water secure and resilience city by moving the BWSSB towards creditworthiness”.

Apparently suggesting to the government to hike water tariff, the bank said “the water tariff has not been adjusted for inflation or the increasing price of energy for a decade”.

On a couple of occasions, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said an increase in water tariffs was inevitable as the BWSSB was facing financial crisis.

The bank said “in a city where every drop counts, there are also huge water savings opportunities in reducing non-revenue water (NRW), which stands around 27% for Bengaluru”. Of the 10,995 public borewells, water levels decreased or dried up in 4,900 of them, it said.

Project cost

The total project cost would be $606 million (₹5,000 crore). While the State would contribute $180 million, the bank would grant a loan of $426 million for the five-year project (2026-31).

Under the proposed project, BWSSB will construct nine sewage treatment plants (₹600 crore) and 400 km of server network line (₹400 crore). The BBMP will construct 173-km stormwater retaining walls (₹1,600 crore) and fortifying 80-km old stormwater walls (₹400 crore). The rest of the amount would be allocated to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority of the Revenue Department, which is the nodal agency for the project.

With regard to the water tariff hike, the bank noted that “even though the State leadership is committed to reforms, efforts on tariff adjustment for cost recovery may face resistance from within the government system and users during project implementation”.

The bank said “the existing 5,000-km of old pipes needing replacement remains unfinanced”. “There is a need for mindset change to optimise operational efficiencies with new incentive structures and performance benchmarking around operation and maintenance,” it said.

Noting that the city has been facing the rising challenge of frequent flood-induced disruptions and economic losses, the bank said “a total of 1,167 flood events between 2013 and 2020, and 372 flood hotspots have been identified”. The flood prone area accounts for 19% of the city’s total built settlement which was significant given that the share of built-up area increased from 37% in 2002 to 93% in 2020, it said.

Drop loan proposal, says RTI activists

RTI activists S. Amaresh and B.H. Veeresh of the Mahiti Hakku Adhdyayana Kendra have opposed the borrowings from the World Bank and alleged that BBMP has executed sub-standard work causing misappropriation of more than ₹1,500 crore by indulging in corruption.

In a letter to Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department; Manisha Sinha, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs of the Centre; and the World Bank’s Regional Director, India, said that “BBMP and BWSSB are already facing severe financial crises due to huge borrowings from various agencies and urged the bank to drop the loan proposal”.

The audit report of the BBMP conducted by the State Audit Department indicated cumulative financial irregularity of hundreds of crores of rupees and also indicated recovery funds from officials and contractors.