Water tanker accident: three arrested

The HSR Layout Traffic Police arrested three people in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl who was mowed down by a water tanker on Thursday.

The police arrested M.D. Raqib, the driver, the owner of the tanker R. Anand, 47, and another man Ramesh Babu, 36, who surrendered before the police falsely claiming he caused the accident.

Following the accident, the HSR Traffic Police had served a notice to R. Anand, asking him to bring the driver to the police. Anand produced Ramesh Babu as the driver, who was then detained by the police and questioned. However, investigations revealed that Ramesh was not the driver, but had agreed to surrender by falsely claiming so on the assurance of being paid handsomely by Anand. The police arrested both Anand and Ramesh for providing false information and for being an imposter. They eventually arrested Raqib, whom Anand was trying to protect too.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Traffic Police launched a special drive against water tanker drivers across the city on Friday and booked 258 cases. While 123 of them, were for drivers not wearing the prescribed khaki uniform, four drivers were booked for drunk driving and the rest for various traffic rule violations.