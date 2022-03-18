Water supply from Kabini to be augmented to cater to needs of Mysuru

Residential areas in south Mysuru and several villages on the way to benefit

Drinking water woes of residential areas in south Mysuru will be addressed with the ongoing upgradation of the Kabini water project at Bidaragodu near Nanjangud.

The project is being implemented with funding from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to ensure that the installed capacity of 180 MLD of water supply is harnessed fully within the next few months.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev – who conducted a spot inspection of Bidargodu which is on the banks of the river Kabini – told mediapersons on March 18 that 60 MLD of water is being pumped to southern parts of Mysuru, and work was in progress to augment the supply by 30 MLD.

But given the rapid expansion of Mysuru and the incessant complaints from certain areas that water supply is inadequate, the MUDA decided to tap the full installed capacity of 180 MLD. He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which has been finalised, may need some fine-tuning besides technical approval by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, which is implementing the project.

The MUDA has earmarked funds for the project and the work also entails replacing the existing 450 HP pumps with 1250 HP pumps. In addition, the 11 kV sub-station will be upgraded to 66 kV capacity as to ensure 24x7 water supply to Mysuru.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj had approved the plan and instructed the MUDA to release the funds, and hence, the project is being fast-tracked.

The existing pipelines will be connected to a few village en route and will cover most of the residential areas along the Outer Ring Road in south Mysuru, including all the layouts within Bogadi, Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, Udbur and Kopplur each of which have many MUDA-approved layouts.

The work is expected to benefit 50 villages along the pipeline. An additional 15 villages in the vicinity will also be covered under the project.

This is one of the two major water projects being implemented to cater to the drinking water requirements of Mysuru. The Haleunduwadi water project in the backwaters of the KRS is a greenfield project, which envisages pumping 150 MLD of water on completion of the first phase while the planned capacity is 300 MLD.

Once the two projects are completed, the infrastructure will cater to the drinking water needs of the fast expanding city for the next 60 years, according to Mr. Rajeev.